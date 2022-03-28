Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer | $14 | Amazon



Cooking meat: It’s a whole thing. With all of the temperature options, both in terms of preference and making sure your meal won’t kill you, there can be a lot of pressure riding on any given meal. So grab a Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer and save yourself the hassle already. It’s 53% off as part of Amazon’s “Deal of the Day” program, which means all 3 colors are just $14 right now. The easy-grip thermometer includes a large LED display and, miraculously, is also waterproof. That makes it easy to clean! Test your chicken, steak, and fish (and whatever else you may be into) and ensure they’re ready to serve without slicing them open to check today. Literally, today, since this deal expires Monday at midnight.



