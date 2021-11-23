HP Pavilion Laptop | $620 | HP

Looks like HP didn’t break any molds with their 15" 2021 Pavilion laptop, but what it did make was an affordable, powerful laptop that’s now on sale for $620 at HP’s website. What do you get for that price? a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a lightning-fast 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. At 250 nits, it’s not the brightest you’ll find, but the 1080P display is also a touchscreen, and the laptop’s got plenty of ports, including a single USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and more. It even supports Wi-Fi 6, so you’ll be getting some nicely up-to-date wireless networking there (don’t confuse this for Wi-Fi 6E though—you won’t be connecting to any 6GHz bands with this laptop.)

All in all, it’s a solid, sub-$1,000 laptop that’s now starting to reach to the budget laptop range, thanks to this sale.