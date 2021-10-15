Cuphead Action Figure | $60 | Amazon

Cuphead is one of the tougher games to come out in the past several years. This run and gun bullet hell 2D shooter i s inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s. T hat’ s reflected in the art design of the entire game, but specifically in the character design of the titular Cuphead and his buddy Mugman. These rubber hose limbs and big boots could easily be mistaken for a Steamboat Willie cartoon. You can own action figures of these two pals whose posable arms and legs are almost as flexible as their video game counterparts. They each go for $60 and will release in August of 2022.