JBL 5.1 Channel Soundbar w/Subwoofer | $500 | Best Buy

Your TV’s sound sucks. You know it. I know it. Your family knows it. Your friends talk about it behind your back and your boss has almost fired you over it. Why not fix the situation with this $100-off JBL 5.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer? This 2-pack features 300W audio output with five full-range drivers and two 1-1/4" tweeters, as well as a wirelessly-connected 10" subwoofer. The powerful system supports Dolby Pro Logic II surround, and reviewers seem to like its performance in big-ticket movies with lots of boomy action. Now, it doesn’t feature Dolby Atmos support or DTS:X, and it’s not going to have compatibility with any smart home platforms—this is a liability for some and a boon for others, so it bears mentioning. It does have its own built-in smarts in the form of room-correction, so that its sound is self-adjusted to suit your specific room. It’s also equipped with Bluetooth and AirPlay so you listen to your music wirelessly on the system. I/O includes one input each of HDMI, USB-A, and optical audio, while output includes an HDMI and a USB-A port. 4K video passthrough is supported. This deal is part of Best Buy’s Spring Audio Sale, and won’t last long!