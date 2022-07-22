2 Million Dollar Puzzle (1-Pack) | $25 | StackSocial

There are a fair few ways to spend money to try and win money, but most of those don’t include getting a puzzle for your troubles. Well, the 2 Million Dollar Puzzles are 500 piece jigsaws that reveal a QR code at the end of them. You can then scan these codes to reveal how much money you’ve won. You’re guaranteed to win something too, every code is worth at least $1, but could be worth as much as $1,000,000. This is called the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle though, and that’s because there are two of those top prizes. That means you could, if you were lucky enough, grab two of these puzzles and walk away $2,000,000 richer. You can either choose to buy a single puzzle, two puzzles, or four puzzles, with each one being slightly more of a saving than the last. Currently, the single puzzle is only $25 with this exclusive deal . Best of luck to you!

This story was originally published by Jason Coles on 06/13/2022 and updated with new information by Erin O’Brien on 07/22/2022.