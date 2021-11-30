The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF | $20 | StackSocial | Promo Code CMSAVE20



Puzzles are a nice, pleasant way to spend a relaxing evening to yourself. They can also be a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled exhibition thrill in which you could win ONE MILLION DOLLARS. Yup. MSCHF created a puzzle that is simply a QR code. Once you scan it, you’re entered to win a chance at the big prize. There are no losers though. There is a cash prize for everyone who completes it. It’s worth noting that the cash prize goes as low as 25 cents—one hundred times less than the cost of the puzzle. That is, the standard price of the puzzle. You can save 20% more with the coupon code CMSAVE20 at checkout.