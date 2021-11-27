Samsung 85" Neo QLED 8K | $5500 | Samsung

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K | $2500 | Samsung

Samsung has a crazy sale on their 8K TVs right now, with discounts as much as $3500 on their biggest and baddest 85" QLED model, and plenty of great discounts on smaller sizes, as well. For instance, their 65" 8K, at $2500, is priced so low right now it’s actually not too much of a jump to pick an 8K over a 4K. This deal ain’t gonna last long, so if you’re looking for a new TV, now might be the time!

If you’re not in the know, Samsung’s QLED TVs are Mini LED, meaning they use many, many tiny backlighting LEDs (on the order of hundreds or even thousands) to light up individual “dimming zones” of the TV, allowing the dark parts of the TV to stay dark. You’re not going to get those crisp edges that you might see with an OLED, but you also don’t have to worry nearly as much about burn-in, and you’ll get a much brighter picture.

