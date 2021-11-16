Gymbee Booty Bands (3-Pack) | $11 | Amazon



I’m working on a bit about how you think I should add resistance to my workout? Hey, I already resist working out! So when I get there, I’ll let you know. In the meantime, you can actually add a set of 3 Gymbee Booty Bands for 73% off at Amazon to your thriving home gym set up. That’s literally just $11 for the trio, plus its accompanying goodies. The fitness kit includes a set of three bands (in light, medium, and strong resistance), as well as a printed exercise guide, and easy access to 80 unique video workouts to help you get used to the bands . The bands’ multiple resistance strengths are designed to help you achieve various muscle strength and exercise difficulty goals, though they do not guarantee you can have an Instagram Butt by the New Year. They do have a no-slip grip, though, so if you’re a novice, maybe get a spotter.