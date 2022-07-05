Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum | $1050 | Amazon



If you’re sick of vacuuming, and let’s be honest everyone is, then maybe it’s time to splash out on this Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum. It’s currently got $500 off, and comes with a station where it can empty itself and clean and dry its mop head, has a powerful vacuum, can clean both hard and soft surfaces, uses lasers to navigate, and can even be controlled with your voice. It’s an astoundingly powerful assistant that’ll let you put your feet up.