Bose Sleepbuds II | $199 | Amazon



Sleeping: Could you be doing a better job of it? What do you know? Let’s find out! After all, the Bose Sleepbuds II are 20% off at Amazon, which means you can pick up this unique set for yourself (or a tech appreciator in your life) for just $199. Designed with some of the most advanced noise-cancelling capabilities in the world, the Sleepbuds II have a soft, comfortable fit literally meant for falling asleep in. Now, to be clear, these are not headphones. Or earbuds. They are sleepbuds. T hey are meant to promote a restful night’s sleep, and only work with the Bose Sleep App accordingly. The app offers over 50 curated relaxation sounds and noise-masking ones too , but won’t stream from your personal library . Again, n o one is stopping you (or anyone else ) from utilizing these outside of night-night time, but you aren’t going to be able to sync anything other than a) what the Bose app provides (there’s a lot ) or b) nothing. I just want to make that abundantly clear before someone buys these without reading the fine print and then yells at me that their podcast isn’t working. If you’re interested, though, you pop these puppies in and drift off to slumberland. There’s also an alarm function so you don’t just Rip van Winkle it.