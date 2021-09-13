Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4/PS5) | $30 | Amazon

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $30 on and PlayStation 4/5, which is 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $25. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Game Pass subscribers can even play it for free now. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/30/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/13/2021.