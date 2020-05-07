Work (Out) From Home With These Home Gym Essentials

Image : Kelly Sikkema ( Unsplash

Products Needed:

IKUNH Pull-Up Bar | $52 | Amazon

Theragun | $349 | Amazon

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands | $18 | Amazon

Nike Training Club App | Free

One of these days, hopefully sooner rather than later, gyms will reopen and we can all get back to pumping our way to the sickest of gains. But until that day comes, most of us are stuck with at-home workouts as our only fitness outlet. Considering that it looks like that may be the case for a while, there’s never been a better time to start building a home gym.



Well, not in the extravagant sense that phrase might seem to imply, at least. You don’t need a BowFlex, treadmill, and Peloton bike to get a good workout in from your bedroom. All you really need is your body (bodyweight exercises are king in the WFH era) and a couple of useful pieces of gear to keep in decent shape while staying at home. If you play your cards right there’s nothing stopping you from emerging from the WFH cocoon as a beautiful Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-sized butterfly.

Image : Amazon

This is maybe the single most essential piece of gym gear you can use at home. Pull-ups are the quintessential bodyweight exercise (sit down, push-up stans) and if you can only manage to get one piece of gym gear for your home, this is the one to go with. Bars like these fit snugly into most door frames and thanks to The Laws Of Physics don’t require screws, bolts, or exterior attachments to stay in place. Just wedge it in when you’re ready to get in a few reps and take it down when you’re done. As an added bonus, you can use the same bar to assist in sit-ups and push-ups.

Image : Amazon

The Theragun is the absolute top of the line when it comes to recovery gear (and it isn’t bad for warming up, either). Theraguns are massage tools with a number of adjustable speeds and intensities that deliver heavy pulses to your muscle groups, breaking up scar tissue and promoting blood flow. The sensation might take a little while to get used to, but once you do you’ll wonder how you ever went to the gym (or were able to walk the next day) without one.



Image : Amazon

Resistance bands are one of the more quietly flexible (no pun intended) pieces of home gym equipment you can buy. Depending on the amount of resistance a band provides and the exercises you do with them, they can be used for everything from warming up to rehabbing and recovering sore muscles. On top of that, you can also build an entire workout set from them. This Fit Simplify set comes with five bands featuring five different resistance weights and are as durable as they are versatile.



Photo : Nike

Look, if you’re having trouble getting your head in the game when it comes to working out at home, nobody can blame you. It’s a weird transition and like I said, trying to make your living space and working space also function as a fitness space can be an uphill battle. It can leave you with very little energy to actually put your workouts together.



Let Nike take care of that for you. The Nike Training Club app comes loaded with countless killer workouts of all kinds. From bodyweight circuits to ab-shredding yoga sessions, you can find the perfect workout for you and the gear you’ve got on hand. It’s a great way to track consistency and progress over time, allowing you to see just how much you’ve put into your fitness journey on your phone screen or smart watch.

While the app has a subscription-based Premium setting in addition to its free workouts, Training Club’s Premium workouts have all been made free to the public until further notice. It makes it as good a time as there’s ever been to check it out.