Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Wool Suit | $210 | Macy’s



You don’t seriously think you can go out in this weather in that polyester suit, do you? Listen, it’s cold and it’s only getting colder, and what you need is a nice, comfy, navy blue Tommy Hilfiger stretch wool suit. Like this one from Macy’s! And before you start groaning about how suits are expensive or how you’re fine with the one you’ve got, I want you to listen to me. It’s about the price. This thing was $600 before this sale. Now it’s $210. That’s a lotta dough shaved off, and if you pair it with those duck boots we posted the other day, you’ll be wintering in style.