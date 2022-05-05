SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SD Card | $50 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a big old SD card then this SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SD Card is here for you, and it’s currently half price. That means you get all of that storage, speeds of up to 170MB/s, and the classic ease of use and versatility of SanDisk for way cheaper than usual. It’s ideal for those with new tech that needs a bit of a bolster on the memory front, or just those who like things with the word extreme on. You can collect it alongside most things from the late 90s, basically.