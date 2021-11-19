Lenovo Chromebook Flex | $170 | Amazon

Hey, have you ever used Chrome OS? Yeah, the one that your kids used last year for virtual school. Boots up in seconds, super lightweight and easy to use? They’re also always on sale around Black Friday, but this Lenovo Chromebook Flex is extra cool, because lookit, it has an 11-inch touchscreen that flips around to the back just like its Windows cousin the Lenovo Yoga, so its touchscreen actually makes sense! I f you want a dirt cheap laptop for video calls, watching YouTube in the kitchen, or just need to replace one for your kid, this $150 savings is going to get you 100% of the way there.

For the curious: this laptop is geared towards web browsing and video watching, as well as using Google’s office suite in Drive, so its specs are going to reflect that: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC flash storage, and a max screen resolution of 1366 x 768, for instance. And because it’s a Chromebook, it has an average 10 hour battery life, making it a great choice for remote workers whose work is all web-based!