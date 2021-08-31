Reel Bamboo Toilet Paper (8-Week Recurring Delivery) | $24 | Reel Bamboo



The Earth is in disarray. Tropical storms, wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes, heat waves—all effects of climate change and all natural disasters that we can prevent. While using metal straws, driving EVs, or buying more sustainable toilet paper isn’t the answer to all of our problems, the most impactful changes are out of our individual control, so you might as well do what you can with what little power you have—like saving 25% off your first order of Reel Bamboo toilet paper using the promo code FIRST25.



Reel Bamboo is committed to reducing excess waste by employing a plastic-free wiping solution sourced from the fastest growing plant on the planet. Because bamboo can grow 3 feet in just 24 hours and doesn’t need to be replanted, it’s a surplus natural resource we don’t have to worry about burning through too quickly. Bamboo also wastes 30% less water than hardwood trees and lets out 35% more oxygen, allowing it to stave off 25 metric tons of CO2 in the atmosphere on an annual basis. Plus, it’s even softer than paper too, so you’re not sacrificing comfort for environmental consciousness.



Keep in mind, you do have to enter your email address and sign up for an account in order to apply the FIRST25 promo code, but the trade-off is well worth it: 24 rolls of toilet paper for $1 apiece, plus free shipping, when you subscribe to a delivery every 8 weeks (you can also opt for a shorter or longer cadence if you’re brave) or $32 including shipping for a one-time buy.

