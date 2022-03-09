Nathan James Penny Writing Desk | $40 | Amazon



Hey, look at this Nathan James Penny Writing Desk. It’s slim. It’s sleek. It’s minimalist. There are no rules about whether you actually have to write while using it. If you’re asking me, and you are, since you’re reading an article I wrote about it, I would tell you that with clean lines and a glossy lacquer finish, this desk would suit just about any room. Regardless of the interior decoration. Do you have a teenage daughter who is just as likely to use it to do makeup and put stickers all over? This desk works for her. Do you need a reason to finally stop working from bed? This desk works for you. It’s a simple, elegant solution to working hunched over on a couch. Also, it’s down to $40 from $70, so you’ll be saving 43% on a healthy choice. Win-win!