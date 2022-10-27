Only two more months left in the year which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. For the gamers out there trying to score on new consoles be it Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo, we’ll be tracking where and when to find the best deals on these big three consoles. Be sure to check this page periodically to find out where you can find a new console in stock for Black Friday 2022 as well be updating it as deals come in.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition | $400
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition | $500
Xbox Series X | $499
Xbox Series S | $300
Nintendo Switch OLED | $350
Nintendo Switch | $298
