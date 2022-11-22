Here we go, folks. The holiday shopping season can get pretty hectic, especially when it comes to shopping for a new TV. So how do you find the best deal? Well, you’re on the right track because you’ve already found yourself on this page. We’ve curated the best-selling TVs across top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more with their current prices listed at big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We’ll be updating this page throughout the week so stop by to get the latest updates on prices as we rush in head first to Black Friday.
LG C2 Series 65" Class OLED TV | $1,697
LG A2 Series 65" Class OLED Smart TV | $1,197
LG Nano Series 75" Class Smart TV | $897
Sony Bravia XR X90K 65" 4K Ultra HD TV | $998
Sony Bravia XR A80K 55" 4K Ultra HD TV | $1,298
Samsung 65" Class QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD TV | $1,000
Samsung 65" Class Neo QLED QN95B Series 4K UHD TV | $2,400
Samsung 65" Class Crystal 4K UHD | $550
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV | $1,450
Samsung 60" Class TU690T Series LED 4K TV | $400
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $300
Hisense 58" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K TV | $470
