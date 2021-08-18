MaiTai Couples Vibrator | $70 | Ella Paradis | Use Code FUN



Ella Paradis is just really too good to us. In their tradition of honoring wellness, they’ve been hitting us with some awesome deals, and today we have one for couples. If you’ve been lucky enough to shelter in place with your honey bunny, maybe you’ve gotten creative with snuggle time. Today the MaiTai couples vibrator will take that to a new level, and it’s 71% off . Just use the code FUN.



This vibrator has three motors, ten vibration modes and is definitely a way to change up whatever you’ve been doing. The round shape stimulates, is comfortable, and the vibes are distributed evenly, so like you and your significant other, it’s equal. Now Ella Paradis is boasting that you can create over one hundred combinations of good feels, and well, what better way to spend a rainy summer afternoon than trying to figure them all out. It’s USB rechargeable and completely waterproof, so you can take this off dry land. We say challenge accepted on discovering new things.

The MaiTai deal is only for today and free shipping for orders over $30 .