What's Shorthand for "Unlimited Transcription? My Notes AI

Taking notes during important meetings is hard enough to do when you’re there in person. During a Zoom or other remote web conference when everyone is talking over each other? It’s nearly beyond human capability, so let AI do the job for you. My Notes AI will record, transcribe, and summarize even long video meetings in mere seconds with incredible accuracy, and purchasing a lifetime subscription to My Notes AI’s Pro Plan will be the most productive $40 you spend on StackSocial.

My Notes AI Pro Plan lifetime subscription | $40 | StackSocial

My Notes AI is an Apple-based app that works on your iPhone (iOS 16 or later), iPad (iPadOS 16 or later), and Mac (macOS 13.0 or later, with an M1, M2, or more recent processor). It supports Zoom, Google Meets, Microsoft Teams, and other virtual conferencing programs. Every word is captured from live meetings, or you can also upload audio files and let My Notes AI give you a perfect transcription within seconds. The app also lets you organize your transcriptions and summaries, and easily export them to share with the team.

The days of having to make the mad scramble to capture every important word in a meeting and then have to read your own scribbles as you spend hours typing them into a file are just one $40 lifetime Pro Plan subscription to My Notes AI away from being over for good. Head to StackSocial now and make this ultimate productivity purchase.