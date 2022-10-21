Resident Evil 4 (PS5) | $60 | Amazon

Capcom has treated us to full remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in the past several years. But It’s finally time. We’re finally ready for the Resident Evil 4 remake. RE4 is considered by many fans to be the best of the entire series and the game constantly finds itself among some of the best in lists regarding the greatest games ever made. If you enjoyed the exploration aspect to Resident Evil Village but missed out on Resident Evil 4 its first time around, don’t miss out on this remake. The game follows our himbo protagonist Leon Kennedy as he is sent on a mission to rescue the president’s daughter. You know, video game shit. Resident Evil 4 is now available for pre-order and will release on March 23, 2023.