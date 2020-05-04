What Would Rey Carry in Her Jakku Makeup Bag?

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

When The Last Jedi came out I remember my best friend making this point about Rey and her makeup, “Ok, but did she just have a bag of Jakku Maybelline with her before she airmailed herself to Ben Swolo? Because she gets out of that pod looking fresh.” That’s a great question, Victoria. Where did it come from? What did she use?



Advertisement

Here are some Star Wars makeup collaborations that just might have made it into Rey’s beauty bag before she meets up with her bad space boyfriend.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This for sure would’ve been in Rey’s bag, the girl had lashes for days. Cover Girl made ten of these limited edition lashblast mascaras.

Each one has a saying from the film. So even if your potential significant space other is a jerk this black lash lacquer is waterproof and won’t be all over your face when they tell you you’re nothing.



Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are... Read on The Inventory

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The other three lipsticks in this Pat McGrath Labs line that launched last fall were inspired by Sith Troopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. This one ... who knows. This is line called ‘Lip Fetish,’ this one is named ‘Flesh 3.’ I honestly can’t figure out why. Is it named after the Flesh Raiders of Tython? The universe may never know. But a good quality lipstick is in any beauty arsenal.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The first thought I had when I saw this was, “Oh yea, Solo was a movie.” The only thing I remembered from Solo was Darth Maul.

But hey, he’ll keep your lips from cracks unlike the cracks in that movie’s plot.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

When I think of Zara I think of nerd perfume, wait, no I don’t. This is another collaboration that has me confounded. But who doesn’t like to smell nice, right? Rey had to have spritzed herself before barging in on a shirtless fridge boy. He would be powerless to the notes of mandarin, pepper, and lavender.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You have to image in the throws of battle after getting sweaty Rey probably need a quick hand cleaning. This is a good opportunity to remind you all to wash/sanitize your hands when you can. I know I’d want my hands pristine before handling mine or anyone else’s lightsaber.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The claws on those hands are probably sorted too. Cargo did a whole line of Star Wars cosmetics and most are sold out, but there are still a few floating out in the galaxy. I’d imagine Rey would be the type of girl to match her nails to her lightsaber, and this blue color called ‘The Force” is a stunner.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Remember that Pat McGrath collection? They released four palettes that are all sold out now. Some have turned up on eBay for upwards of $300. Amazon still has a handful of these ones for half the price.

That being said Rey would definitely rock the ‘Celestial Moon’ shade for her signature effortless glow.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All that makeup needs be stashed in something and it has to fit snuggly in the tight crevices of her space pod. This adorable pastel Ewok pouch is definitely the cutest option.



Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What would a beauty list be without a little self-care item? Bath bombs have corned this market. Order some chicky nugs, pour a cold chocy milk, and enjoy a hot bath after a long day of dealing with a prince with daddy issues.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no way you get your game face on with just the force, even a Jedi needs to double-check that there’s no lipstick on the teeth. We figure Rey would have her idol and mentor General Organa on her compact. The only shine she should have is from within, not from her forehead.

