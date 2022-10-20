KitchenAid Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond



If your family thinks of the winter holiday season as dessert season , you probably have some work to do. Check out this Bed Bath & Beyond mini sale, which includes a bunch of KitchenAid gadgets—from the fabled stand mixer to attachments and small appliances you don’t want to miss out on.

The icon. On sale for $100 off. In many, many colors—I just wanted to call out this retro pink for a change. The five quart bowl has “planetary mixing action,” which ensures everything is mixed together in the most perfect way before hitting the oven.

A great addition to your already perfect KitchenAid: p asta like your grandma makes. This deal is for a trio of attachments: a pasta roller, spaghetti attachment , and fettuccini attachment. The roller has eight thickness settings!

Espresso to fuel your baking during the season. This machine maintains optimal temperature through its espresso extraction, and can prepare double or single shots. Use the milk frother for creamy lattes and capuccinos .

It isn’t a stand mixer, but it’s the next gen hand mixer: one that charges in a wall outlet so it can be used cordless. Maximum precision! Its funky shape allows it to stand on its own, so the egg beaters hover over the workspace when resting.

Food processors: a multi-use kitchen gadget that I feel doesn’t get its due. Make salsas and stuff , sure; but if you ever want to chop nuts for desserts: this should be your go-to. Multi-purpose blades and a reversible “shredding disc” make this one a standout.