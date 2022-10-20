KitchenAid Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond
If your family thinks of the winter holiday season as dessert season, you probably have some work to do. Check out this Bed Bath & Beyond mini sale, which includes a bunch of KitchenAid gadgets—from the fabled stand mixer to attachments and small appliances you don’t want to miss out on.
KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer | $350 | 22% Off
The icon. On sale for $100 off. In many, many colors—I just wanted to call out this retro pink for a change. The five quart bowl has “planetary mixing action,” which ensures everything is mixed together in the most perfect way before hitting the oven.
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller Attachment Set | $170 | 23% Off
A great addition to your already perfect KitchenAid: pasta like your grandma makes. This deal is for a trio of attachments: a pasta roller, spaghetti attachment, and fettuccini attachment. The roller has eight thickness settings!
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine | $280 | 20% Off
Espresso to fuel your baking during the season. This machine maintains optimal temperature through its espresso extraction, and can prepare double or single shots. Use the milk frother for creamy lattes and capuccinos.
KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer | $85 | 15% Off
It isn’t a stand mixer, but it’s the next gen hand mixer: one that charges in a wall outlet so it can be used cordless. Maximum precision! Its funky shape allows it to stand on its own, so the egg beaters hover over the workspace when resting.
KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor | $80 | 20% Off
Food processors: a multi-use kitchen gadget that I feel doesn’t get its due. Make salsas and stuff, sure; but if you ever want to chop nuts for desserts: this should be your go-to. Multi-purpose blades and a reversible “shredding disc” make this one a standout.