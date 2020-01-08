What to Buy Yourself With the Amazon Gift Card You Just Got

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Style Girlfriend

The holidays are over, and hopefully, that means you’ve headed back to work or school sporting some fresh new stylish swag. Maybe you’re bundled up for your morning commute in a brand-new sweater and winter boots that haven’t yet been stained by salt. Or toting the ‘slightly more than you were willing to spend on yourself’ messenger bag you put on this year’s wish list.

If, on the other hand, you received a gift card rather than, y’know, a thoughtful, wish list-sourced present, well...we can work with that! Even the most “I don’t know what you like or where you shop” present—aka, an Amazon gift card—can be put to good use in service of your personal style.

Below, seven stylish presents to give yourself with an Amazon gift card this winter:

Crew Socks

Pair of Thieves Patterned Crew Socks Photo : Amazon

If we’re talking stocking stuffer-level gift card, a new pair of socks (or two, or three) is a great Amazon get. Our team likes the patterns from Pair of Thieves, and the quality is surprisingly good too, given the price. They’re fun socks without being “fun socks.”

Tommy John Boxer Briefs

Tommy John Second Skin Trunks Photo : Amazon

I get it, the idea of paying nearly a hundred dollars for just three pairs of boxer briefs makes you want to barf. That’s what makes this three-pack of Tommy John boxer briefs the perfect gift card purchase! Even if the balance doesn’t cover the total, it will help bring the cost well within reason.



But fair warning, after upgrading your underwear, you won’t want to go back. Hell, you might even be willing to pull out your wallet to replace the rest of your supply.

Dockers Stretch Pants

Dockers Classic Fit Signature Khaki Lux Cotton Stretch Pants Photo : Amazon

At SG HQ, we’re currently a week into our annual “No Jeans January” wardrobe challenge, meaning casual pants are an immediate priority. This month-long denim detox (think of it like a Whole 30 for your personal style) pushes our audience to seek out casual pants that look stylish and feel as comfortable as a pair of jeans. It’s a tall order, but these Dockers do the trick. The style has been a perpetual fan favorite with our followers for over a year now, making them a worthy recipient of a gift card-enabled “Treat yo’self” style moment.



Olivers Club Tee

Olivers Apparel Classic Club Tee with Pocket Photo : Amazon

I could talk about how the fabric of this t-shirt, a mix of Peruvian cotton and Celliant—a new synthetic fabric designed to increase circulation—innovates and redefines the classic pocket tee. Or fawn over the slim-cut style and comfortable drape. Instead, I’ll just let an Amazon reviewer do my work for me. He says this tee from one of the OG direct-to-consumer athleisure brands, Olivers Apparel is “kinda like the dude version of the ‘little black dress.’ Everyone should own one (if not 10).”



There you have it!



A Long Sleeve Henley

Billy Reid Men’s Speckled Long Sleeve Sweater Henley Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The comfort of a henley with the dressed-up-ness (that’s sort of a word, right?!) of a sweater. And again, yes, it’s expensive for a shirt, but hey, you’re not paying for it! Well, not all of it, anyway.



A Mid-Weight Sweatshirt

Reigning Champ Mid-Weight Side-Zip Sweatshirt Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Okay, okay, this is the last time I’ll implore you to buy what you wouldn’t buy yourself with an Amazon gift card procured for the holidays. Don’t waste this free money on new batteries for the smoke detector! I mean, definitely get those batteries, but don’t buy them with your holiday present dollars! Instead, order this cozy, yet structured side-zip sweatshirt from Reigning Champ. It’s the perfect off-duty piece to get you through to spring.



A Slim-FIt Parka

Alpha Industries Men’s Slim-Fit N-3b Parka Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

In case you’re already sick of your own winter coat. And honestly, I can’t say I’d blame you.

