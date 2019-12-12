The Best Winter Boots to Buy NOW

Photo : David Lezcano ( Unsplash

The first true sign of winter finally hit in New York this week. No, not snow...the city doesn’t usually get laid out with a proper storm until January (but then, it’s really bad).

I’m talking about the real indicator that the winter season is upon us: I came down with my annual winter cold!

So while I sit here playing the unwelcome role as the Beth March of my family, I thought I’d stay busy between hits of Dayquil. I may not be able to play the piano, but I can pick out the most stylish and affordable winter boots for guys to wear this winter once the snow really starts falling. Which, duh, in some places it already is!

To be clear, I’m not talking, “go for a hike in the mountains” boots. I’m sure someone else at The Inventory can make those picks better than me. These are “make it to the train without ruining your pants” boots. “Finding your car in the Target parking lot after a big shopping trip” boots. Yes, they’ll keep your feet warm; they’ll also look good enough to make the weather just a little bit more bearable.

Cole Haan Hiker Boots

Cole Haan Zerogrand Explore Waterproof Hiker Boots Photo : Cole Haan

These bad boys don’t just look good (though, to be clear, they look very, very good); they’ll also keep you warm and dry this winter. The leather is waterproof, the lining is a quilted flannel blend, and the soles are a sturdy rubber. A winter boot hat trick!



Sorel Nylon Boots

Sorel Cheyanne II Premium Nylon Boots Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

As much as I like Sorel’s classic Caribou boot—and I do! I own a pair myself!—the brand has been churning out new styles in recent years that deserve a look.



The Cheyanne II boot looks cool and functions as well as you’d expect from the iconic cold weather company. From the lamb shearling to the sealed rubber toebox and sidewells (a Sorel staple), your feet will get a much-needed reprieve from winter’s frigid temps and snowy-slushy precipitation.

Sperry Men’s Bay Boot

Sperry Men’s Cold Bay Boot Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Yes, Sperry makes more than just boat shoes!



These Cold Bay boots fit a little on the large side, but that may be okay since you’ll probably be wearing them with thick socks (otherwise, just size down when ordering). With a waterproof construction and fleece-lined Thinsulate insulation, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck, considering these babies ring up at just over a hundred bucks.

The North Face Winter Boots

The North Face Men’s Ozone Park Winter Boots Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

In the green and brown colorway, these winter boots look and feel more sporty than the other, more traditional winter boots on this list. Like something Kanye West would have designed for Adidas before he started churning out Yeezy orthotic slippers.



As one Amazon reviewer put it, “They are like snow boots, sneakers, and slippers combined, what more could you want?”

Ugg Boots

Ugg Men’s Hannen Tl Winter Boot Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I understand why a guy might want to immediately veto a recommendation from the Australian surfer brand. Really, I do! After all, for quite a few years, the fuzzy shearling-lined boots have been the exclusive domain of sorority girls, celebrities walking from their trailers to set, and Tom Brady.



But guys, there’s so much more to Ugg! I mean, love!

These bad boys wear like a sneaker, with all the warmth you’d expect from a sturdy winter boot. And with the brand’s iconic plush interior, your toes will never NEVER get cold. (Hot tip: Be sure to use mink oil or some kind of weather-proofing spray before wearing if you want them looking as good at the end of winter as at the beginning).

L.L. Bean Boots

L.L. Bean Limited-Edition Bean Boots Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

What, like Bean boots wouldn’t make this list?



These limited-edition 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex boots—one of the brand’s warmest ever—also feature a fully waterproof lining, so you’re completely protected even in winter’s worst weather.

Nautica Men’s Ankle Boots

Nautica Men’s New Bedford Ankle Boot Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This pair of winter boots from Nautica shows you don’t have to buy expensive technical footwear worthy of scaling Everest to stay warm (and stylish!) this winter.



Even better? The low ankle means you could feel totally comfortable wearing these all day without having to swap in more comfortable shoes, Mr. Rogers-style, when you get to work or school.

