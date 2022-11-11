This is a gentle guide on how to shop for the sibling, family member, or best friend who’d rather stay in than go out on the town. They are probably precious about their routines, love to game and watch movies, and the indoorsiness of winter means ... it’s kind of their season. Check out these cozy gift ideas for the homebody in your life.

For the dads and boyfriends who love to loaf around, a high quality slipper is essential. Barbour is known for their warm, durable clothing; this slipper has a wool upper and a comfortable rubber sole for trekking around the house.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Macy’s

Homebodies love movies. This I personally know to be true. For someone trying to up their movie night game, this mini projector connects to your Roku, Fire Stick, or phone to stream movies projected onto your wall or onto a screen.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Amazon

And a companion gift for the projector? This silicone popcorn bowl that makes better-than-microwave popcorn right in the microwave. Let your favorite homebody geek out about their proprietary seasoning blend while Criterion Channel plays in the background.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $23 at Amazon

Stardew Valley | Amazon

In case your favorite cozycore gamer doesn’t already have it, Stardew Valley is the cutest game—and one that they can play for hours on end. More than a farming sim, Stardew lets you romance neighbors and fight monsters in mines, all while running the farm you inherited from your grandpa.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Nintendo Switch download code for $15 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Nintendo Switch physical copy for $34 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the PS4 Collector’s Edition for $22 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Xbox One Collector’s Edition for $44 at Amazon

If your homebody loves a baking project on the weekends, these half-sheets from Nordic Ware are the durable and will last a lifetime . Dishwasher safe aluminum and nonstick, these top-rated sheets will carry your favorite homebody from cookies to roasted veggies with ease.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $27 at Wayfair

Indoorsy people are precious about their routines—so why not wake them up gently? This alarm clock by Hatch is the perfect way to unwind and wake up, with adjustable sunrise/sunset settings and gentle sleep sounds. It’s a glowy little clock that encourages sleep hygi ene through routine.