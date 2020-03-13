What’s In Your Cart, Russell Dickerson?

Photo : CMT

Welcome back to What's In Your Cart, where we ask noteworthy creators, athletes, and celebrities about their favorite products, their shopping habits, and their deal-hunting acumen.



This time around, we traded emails with country music artist Russell Dickerson; Russell loves a good deal! The out and proud Crocs enthusiast and DIY-er is currently building a house in Nashville with his wife Kailey, and he chatted with us about his deal hunting strategies, some splurges they made after his single “Every Little Thing” hit number 1 on country radio and, of course, his shoe collection.

The Inventory: You love a deal— what’s your deal-hunting strategy? What tips do you have for people to avoid deal-hunting traps?

Russell Dickerson: For me and my wife, Nordstrom Rack is definitely our go-to deal spot. For shoes especially; finding a good pair of Timberland boots for half off feels good! My advice to avoid traps is to always stick to quality brands you already trust.

The Inventory: What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

RD: I found a pair of Nike Air Huaraches on clearance at a random mall food court stop on the road, and I think I paid $30 for a $125+ pair of shoes!

The Inventory: Favorite place to shop online?

RD: ASOS is by far my favorite online clothing store. It’s super cheap, and it’s better quality than some of the other big retailers. Also, the Nike app. I buy so much on that thing: shoes, all the workout gear, hoodies, you name it! Haha!

The Inventory: Favorite brick and mortar?

RD: Honestly, Tractor Supply has been my jam lately, haha! We have 5 acres at our new house, and there are some HUGE deer roaming around so I’m always going back and forth getting 50 lb bags of corn and such. They’ve got a huge Carhartt selection which I’m always buying shirts and jackets. Just got a new Carhartt backpack and a matching tool bag. It’s sick!

The Inventory: What’s the biggest purchase you’ve ever made online?

RD: Does a car count? For Christmas last year, I got my wife, Kailey, a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Carvana! Was it worth it? Absolutely. I woke up super early to drive it home and put a huge bow on it. She definitely cried big time.

The Inventory: On the flipside, what was the worst purchase you’ve made recently? Anything you had to return?

RD: Our range for our kitchen was a nightmare. We ordered it and it had to ship all the way from Italy. So what should’ve taken 10 weeks ended up taking 26 weeks. It’s a beautiful range, but terrible service.

The Inventory: Your latest single “Every Little Thing” recently went no. 1 on country radio, did you buy anything special for yourself to commemorate the achievement?

RD: A house— haha! Jokes aside, once Every Little Thing went no. 1, we were able to pull the trigger on a few extra things for the house. We put a double sided linear fireplace in our master bed/bath. That was an absolute for my wife, Kailey.

The Inventory: When you’re on tour, what are some of your can’t-live-without-items?

RD: Our Vitamix! I make a green smoothie almost every day. Also, our Bonavita coffee maker. Our road crew gets pretty snobby about coffee, so we had to get a good coffee maker for their crazy over-priced beans.

The Inventory: What’s something you buy a lot of that might seem strange to an outside observer?

RD: Wine. An absurd amount of wine! But I do love a good bargain bottle. Like from Trader Joe’s! One of my favorite bottles is $10.99.

The Inventory: You love Crocs— do you have a favorite pair?

RD: Oh heck yes! Right now my go to pair is my camo fuzzy lined Crocs. And I’m actually wearing my Croc duck boots right now.

The Inventory: Do you have different styles?

RD: TONS!

The Inventory: What is it about Crocs that inspires such passion? Sing to us the gospel of Crocs!

RD: I love that they are this fashion faux pas, because I accept that as a challenge to pull them off. I’ve always dressed a little edgier, whether it’s for the sake of trend setting or in just a straight up goofy way.

The Inventory: You and your wife Kailey are building a home in Nashville right now, and are DIYers. What tools are essential for you? What’s the weirdest/oddest/most unusual DIY supply you’ve purchased? Where do you most often shop for home improvement and DIY project supplies?

RD: Home Depot is definitely our go to for all thing house related. It isn’t a weird purchase, but kinda sweet.

One day I pulled out of the driveway and see our mailbox just demolished on the ground. The post was broken in half and all. I was like, “W hat in the world!” We found a letter in the mailbox from a girl learning to drive with her phone number and address so they could pay for a new mailbox. How sweet is that!

Of course we didn’t make her pay, because the mailbox was mega tired already. But that was our most recent Home Depot purchase— a mailbox and some Quikrete!

The Inventory: Are there any items that you want to buy, but just can’t pull the trigger on? Anything you keep abandoning in your cart?

RD: Always on the Nike app. It’s always full of shoes, boots, gear, you name it!

The Inventory: What are the last three items in your Amazon order history?

RD: A big can of Collagen peptides. We put that in our coffee every morning. Then a spray nozzle for the hose. Haha, I needed it to spray off my UTV when it’s muddy after taking it back and forth from the fire pit up our hill. And third is a little handheld tripod for my new vlog camera!

I do a thing on YouTube called “This Is Russ” and I lost my whole setup after season 1. So, I got a whole new set up and we’re ready for season 2!!!

The Inventory: And finally, what are the last three items in your Amazon browsing history that you didn’t end up buying?

RD:

1.) Fire extinguisher. We have a fire pit, and I’ve been burning a ton of boxes. Some ash got stuck in a tree, and I was super nervous about starting a forest fire so I was immediately looking those things up, but we were good so I didn’t buy one, haha. [Ed.: Uhhh buy the fire extinguisher]



2.) A Korg mini keyboard. I was on a long flight and I was working on some music on the plane and really needed a keyboard for some of these parts I was writing. Honesty purchasing now, thanks for the reminder :)

3.) Mandotar! It’s shaped like a mandolin, but strung like a 12-string guitar. It’s a super cool instrument that always adds a super cool layer to any song!