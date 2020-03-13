What’s In Your Cart, Russell Dickerson?

Welcome back to What’s In Your Cart, where we ask noteworthy creators, athletes, and celebrities about their favorite products, their shopping habits, and their deal-hunting acumen. If you or someone you know would like to be featured, shoot me an email at joliekerr@gmail.com with the subject line “What’s In Your Cart.”
This time around, we traded emails with country music artist Russell Dickerson; Russell loves a good deal! The out and proud Crocs enthusiast and DIY-er is currently building a house in Nashville with his wife Kailey, and he chatted with us about his deal hunting strategies, some splurges they made after his single “Every Little Thing” hit number 1 on country radio and, of course, his shoe collection.
The Inventory: You love a deal—what’s your deal-hunting strategy? What tips do you have for people to avoid deal-hunting traps?
Russell Dickerson: For me and my wife, Nordstrom Rack is definitely our go-to deal spot. For shoes especially; finding a good pair of Timberland boots for half off feels good! My advice to avoid traps is to always stick to quality brands you already trust.
The Inventory: What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?
RD: I found a pair of Nike Air Huaraches on clearance at a random mall food court stop on the road, and I think I paid $30 for a $125+ pair of shoes!
The Inventory: Favorite place to shop online?
RD: ASOS is by far my favorite online clothing store. It’s super cheap, and it’s better quality than some of the other big retailers. Also, the Nike app. I buy so much on that thing: shoes, all the workout gear, hoodies, you name it! Haha!
The Inventory: Favorite brick and mortar?
RD: Honestly, Tractor Supply has been my jam lately, haha! We have 5 acres at our new house, and there are some HUGE deer roaming around so I’m always going back and forth getting 50 lb bags of corn and such. They’ve got a huge Carhartt selection which I’m always buying shirts and jackets. Just got a new Carhartt backpack and a matching tool bag. It’s sick!
The Inventory: What’s the biggest purchase you’ve ever made online?
RD: Does a car count? For Christmas last year, I got my wife, Kailey, a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Carvana! Was it worth it? Absolutely. I woke up super early to drive it home and put a huge bow on it. She definitely cried big time.
The Inventory: On the flipside, what was the worst purchase you’ve made recently? Anything you had to return?
RD: Our range for our kitchen was a nightmare. We ordered it and it had to ship all the way from Italy. So what should’ve taken 10 weeks ended up taking 26 weeks. It’s a beautiful range, but terrible service.
The Inventory: Your latest single “Every Little Thing” recently went no. 1 on country radio, did you buy anything special for yourself to commemorate the achievement?
RD: A house—haha! Jokes aside, once Every Little Thing went no. 1, we were able to pull the trigger on a few extra things for the house. We put a double sided linear fireplace in our master bed/bath. That was an absolute for my wife, Kailey.
The Inventory: When you’re on tour, what are some of your can’t-live-without-items?
RD: Our Vitamix! I make a green smoothie almost every day. Also, our Bonavita coffee maker. Our road crew gets pretty snobby about coffee, so we had to get a good coffee maker for their crazy over-priced beans.
The Inventory: What’s something you buy a lot of that might seem strange to an outside observer?
RD: Wine. An absurd amount of wine! But I do love a good bargain bottle. Like from Trader Joe’s! One of my favorite bottles is $10.99.
The Inventory: You love Crocs—do you have a favorite pair?
RD: Oh heck yes! Right now my go to pair is my camo fuzzy lined Crocs. And I’m actually wearing my Croc duck boots right now.
The Inventory: Do you have different styles?
RD: TONS!
The Inventory: What is it about Crocs that inspires such passion? Sing to us the gospel of Crocs!
RD: I love that they are this fashion faux pas, because I accept that as a challenge to pull them off. I’ve always dressed a little edgier, whether it’s for the sake of trend setting or in just a straight up goofy way.
The Inventory: You and your wife Kailey are building a home in Nashville right now, and are DIYers. What tools are essential for you? What’s the weirdest/oddest/most unusual DIY supply you’ve purchased? Where do you most often shop for home improvement and DIY project supplies?
RD: Home Depot is definitely our go to for all thing house related. It isn’t a weird purchase, but kinda sweet.
One day I pulled out of the driveway and see our mailbox just demolished on the ground. The post was broken in half and all. I was like, “What in the world!” We found a letter in the mailbox from a girl learning to drive with her phone number and address so they could pay for a new mailbox. How sweet is that!
Of course we didn’t make her pay, because the mailbox was mega tired already. But that was our most recent Home Depot purchase—a mailbox and some Quikrete!
The Inventory: Are there any items that you want to buy, but just can’t pull the trigger on? Anything you keep abandoning in your cart?
RD: Always on the Nike app. It’s always full of shoes, boots, gear, you name it!
The Inventory: What are the last three items in your Amazon order history?
RD: A big can of Collagen peptides. We put that in our coffee every morning. Then a spray nozzle for the hose. Haha, I needed it to spray off my UTV when it’s muddy after taking it back and forth from the fire pit up our hill. And third is a little handheld tripod for my new vlog camera!
I do a thing on YouTube called “This Is Russ” and I lost my whole setup after season 1. So, I got a whole new set up and we’re ready for season 2!!!
The Inventory: And finally, what are the last three items in your Amazon browsing history that you didn’t end up buying?
RD:
1.) Fire extinguisher. We have a fire pit, and I’ve been burning a ton of boxes. Some ash got stuck in a tree, and I was super nervous about starting a forest fire so I was immediately looking those things up, but we were good so I didn’t buy one, haha. [Ed.: Uhhh buy the fire extinguisher]
2.) A Korg mini keyboard. I was on a long flight and I was working on some music on the plane and really needed a keyboard for some of these parts I was writing. Honesty purchasing now, thanks for the reminder :)
3.) Mandotar! It’s shaped like a mandolin, but strung like a 12-string guitar. It’s a super cool instrument that always adds a super cool layer to any song!