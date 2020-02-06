What’s In Your Cart, Carl Radke?

Welcome back to What’s In Your Cart, where we ask noteworthy creators, athletes, and celebrities about their favorite products, their shopping habits, and their deal-hunting acumen. If you or someone you know would like to be featured, shoot me an email at joliekerr@gmail.com with the subject line “What’s In Your Cart.”

This time around, we traded emails with Carl Radke — a.k.a. Carl-Carl-Carl-Carl-Carl, the tall one, the fuckboy, the one who wears impossibly short shorts — one of the stars of Bravo’s sleeper hit “Summer House, ” which kicked off its fourth season last night . We asked Carl about his summertime essentials, what’s in the insane number of Amazon boxes that are shipped to their share house each week and, of course, about his shorts. “Summer House” airs Wednesdays at 9p ET/PT on Bravo.

The Inventory: Who wears short-shorts? Carl wears short-shorts! Carl, where are you buying your short-shorts?!? The people want to know?

Carl Radke: I’ve been wearing these style of shorts for a long time. It’s funny now shorter shorts are cool again! I like the 5-7inch inseams! My casual shorts are from Scotch and Soda.

Photo : Scotch & Soda

And my swim trunks are from 20 Mare.

But if I can’t find them, Amazon is always an option.

The Inventory: Other than the short-shorts shops, what are your favorite places to shop online? How about in person?



CR: Shopping online is actually really hard for me because I’m so tall but also I’m leaner — so finding clothes without having to exchange for sizes is not fun. For in-store shopping I like Club Monaco, Reiss, Faherty, Rag & Bone, Mack Weldon, Topman. For online my favorite is Go Custom NYC. They do a body scan and they build clothing around your own size.

The Inventory: What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

CR: Nature Valley Bars. Buy 5 boxes get 5% off [ed: Carl needs to work on his deal hunting skills]

The Inventory: What’s the biggest purchase you’ve ever made online? Was it worth it?

CR: Biggest online purchase was my Macbook Pro!

The Inventory: On the flipside, what was the worst purchase you’ve made recently? Anything you had to return?



CR: Worst purchase I made was a Riddler from Batman costume for a halloween party. It was like a Sexy Riddler and the outfit barely fit me. AND they had a zero return policy so I had to keep it :(

The Inventory: A running gag of sorts on your show, “Summer House,” is the UNBELIEVABLE number of Amazon boxes that arrive at the, well, summer house each week. Carl, what is in those boxes?



CR: For starters, it’s so much easier to ship new bathing suits, outfits, hats, shoes, things for our parties, pool floats, costumes for the themed events versus lugging it out from NYC to the Hamptons. BUT, the majority of the Amazon boxes are for the girls — they love outfits and accessories! Gotta look good in the Hamptons.

The Inventory: What are the three things you guys order most frequently to the summer house?

CR: Margarita machine mix, toiletries that we so we don’t have to lug shampoos and soaps back and forth, and of course some spirits!

The Inventory: What are the three weirdest things you’ve ordered to the summer house?

CR: I ordered WD-40 for my squeaky bed, tanning oil, and an eye mask/earplugs for sleeping!

The Inventory: What’s something you personally buy a lot of that might seem strange to an outside observer?

CR: Eye cream. When you have cameras around and party you need this to look refreshed on camera!

The Inventory: It’s February but: What are three summer staples that you couldn’t live without?



CR: White pants

Short-sleeve button-downs



Summer slides for the pool or beach



The Inventory: You’re an investor in your co-star Kyle Cooke’s drink company, Loverboy. What are your favorite types of drinking glasses?



CR: My favorite drinking glasses are Solo Cup shot glasses

These are the general party cups for the wild parties we have



I also love Moscow mule cups, I love champagne glasses.



The Inventory: Speaking of loverboys … your storyline this season seems to be that you’re a reformed fuckkboy so, as a reformed fuckboy, what are the three best gifts a reformed fuckboy can give to a love interest?

CR: I love playing catchphrase with friends.

Another good gift is a 12-foot iPhone charger so you can lay in bed and still be able to charge from across the room.



And last but not least, another good gift to give someone is Pedialyte for their fridge.

The Inventory: And finally, what are the last three items in your Amazon order history?



CR: 1. A blond wig for Halloween.

2. Gillette razor refills for this baby smooth skin.



3. Office desk chair, my other one broke!

