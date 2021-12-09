Resident Evil 4 (Steam Key) | $4 | Newegg



Critics and gamers alike have praised Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and by extension Resident Evil Village for reinventing the series and breathing new life into it. So much so, it’s easy to forget that exact thing has already happened once before. The first several games make use of the poorly-aged tank controls. Resident Evil 4 came along and threw that in the trash for a behind-the-player third-person camera—effectively changing the genre of the game even. If you never played this masterpiece, some parts are a bit rough around the edges going back to, but overall it holds up still as arguably the best of the series. And now you can play it for just $4.