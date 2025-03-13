Welcome This AI-Powered Robot Dog Into Your Home If You Dare for Up to 16% off

AI isn’t just coming for your job and mine. It’s coming for your pet’s job too. StackSocial has a metal robot dog kit that you can assemble to simulate what it’s like to have an animal in your home that loves you. The SunFounder PiDog is powered by a Rasberry Pi for you to build and program to create your very own interactive robot pet.

SunFounder PiDog Robot Dog | $150 - $215 | StackSocial

The PiDog robot dog has full integration with ChatGPT-40. It can hear and respond to sounds via voice commands, meaning you can have conversations with this horrifying, bug-eyed contraption. Its ability to communicate isn’t just limited to sound. The site mentions it can solve math problems via the camera and interpret gestures to create diverse and fun interactions, depending on your definition of fun. It can even respond to touch, and the camera and ultrasonic sensor aid the PiDog in detecting and avoiding obstacles.

Some of the actions your PiDog can perform include walking, sleeping, sitting, wagging its tail, bobbing its head, and shaking your hand. You can trigger these interactions with voice commands like “wag tail,” “handshake,” or “doze off.”

Advertisement

For a limited time, the SunFounder PiDog robot dog is going for up to 16% off. You can choose to get it either with or without the motherboard. Board not included; the PiDog goes for $150 at its lowest price.