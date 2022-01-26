Encanto 4K UHD Blu-ray (Pre-Order) | $30 | Amazon



A new Disney movie has been making a big splash. The water from that splash comes from the melted ice that was Frozen’s Let it Go as it becomes overtaken by the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto. It goes without saying at this point that a new Disney movie that comes out is going to be beautifully animated but what is standing out most of this film are the wonderful characters of the Madrigal family. If you’re a parent, you may be caught in a loop of watching this movie on repeat for all eternity. Sure it’s right there on Disney+, but if you’re internet ever goes out, you might have a crying child on your hands. Make sure that never happens by just getting the Blu-ray which is 25% to pre-order right now and is scheduled to release on February 8.