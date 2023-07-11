Wayfair's Clearing Out Inventory for Up to 60% Off

Wayfair is not going to be left out of this epic week of huge online sales. The home goods giant is running its massive 72-Hour Clearout Sale from now through Thursday, with home furnishings and decor for both indoors and outdoors marked down by up to 60%.

72-Hour Clearout Sale | Up to 60% off | Wayfair

The deepest discounts can be found on area rugs, curtains and decor, and wall art like this multi-piece image from Waters Edge for 60% off. Lighting deals like this LED ceiling fan are also up to 60% off. Even the deals which don’t hit 60% are well worth exploring — check out this awesome retro accent cabinet which is marked down by nearly half. Wayfair’s massive inventory of home goods is up for grabs during the 72-Hour Clearout Sale — take a break from Prime Day and check it out!