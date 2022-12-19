We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As if you didn’t need more of a reason to shop, Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on—with up to 60% off all categories. If you missed their last promotion or you’re just looking to furnish a new place , we’ve picked some favorites from this bunch—from small appliances to quirky area rugs.

Hey, this bed frame and matching nightstands are only $195—pretty nice. The headboard is an upholstered tufted pattern, and honestly, you don’t need to do your bedroom in all gray like the picture. I discourage it.

If you’re a little cold brew freak (or iced tea, above, sacrilege ), this 28 cup capacity coffee maker with a stainles s steel finish lets you drink your brew 24/7. Get that cold brew on tap!

This marbled area rug is only $70 for its 5'3" x 7'3" size. It’s made of a stain resistant fabric, so your epic house parties shouldn’t worry too much about spilling everywhere.

This quirky accent chair is actually in the “teen” section, but who says you can’t adopt it as your own? It’s supported by solid wood and includes a throw pillow to keep you comfy.

A wonderful buy for the WFH folks. This L-shaped desk can fit in the corner of a room, or give you a nice division to a home office. The finish is scratch-resistant, so it’ll last your entire tenure at your job, and then some.