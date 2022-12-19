End-of-Year Clearance | Wayfair
As if you didn’t need more of a reason to shop, Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on—with up to 60% off all categories. If you missed their last promotion or you’re just looking to furnish a new place, we’ve picked some favorites from this bunch—from small appliances to quirky area rugs.
Abdiel Upholstered 3 Piece Bedroom Set | $195 | 13% Off
Hey, this bed frame and matching nightstands are only $195—pretty nice. The headboard is an upholstered tufted pattern, and honestly, you don’t need to do your bedroom in all gray like the picture. I discourage it.
KitchenAid 28-Ounce Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $90 | 18% Off
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
If you’re a little cold brew freak (or iced tea, above, sacrilege), this 28 cup capacity coffee maker with a stainless steel finish lets you drink your brew 24/7. Get that cold brew on tap!
Bouldin Creek Abstract Area Rug | $70 | 61% Off
This marbled area rug is only $70 for its 5'3" x 7'3" size. It’s made of a stain resistant fabric, so your epic house parties shouldn’t worry too much about spilling everywhere.
Jacquelyn Upholstered Accent Chair | $145 | 41% Off
This quirky accent chair is actually in the “teen” section, but who says you can’t adopt it as your own? It’s supported by solid wood and includes a throw pillow to keep you comfy.
Pernell L-Shape Desk | $266 | 31% Off
A wonderful buy for the WFH folks. This L-shaped desk can fit in the corner of a room, or give you a nice division to a home office. The finish is scratch-resistant, so it’ll last your entire tenure at your job, and then some.