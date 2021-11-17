F9: The Fast Saga 4K UHD Blu-ray | $10 | Amazon

The Fast & Furious franchise has gone so off the rails recently that I can’t really follow what’s going on in the plot anymore. Not that you need to! Fast is all about the over-the-top action, which F9: The Fast Saga has plenty of. In fact, it’s widely regarded as the most ridiculous in the series. The plot centers around, of course, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, whose brother Jakob (played by John Cena) is introduced as the main antagonist. Needless to say, Dom and Jakob duke it out a bunch and Tyreese Gibson’s character finally asks the big question: How is any of this possible? F9: The Fast Saga is available on 4K UHD Blu-ray for just $10—67% off the list price!