Missed Black Friday? Walmart Has You Covered With Cyber Week Sales
Cyber Monday may have closed its curtains, but Walmart didn't get the memo. Score huge deals on Apple, Nintendo, Samsung and more.
We did it folks - we made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But wait, what's this? Walmart still has huge deals on tons of tech, home goods, games and more?! You read that right, Walmart has extended their Cyber Monday deals for the rest of the week, meaning you can still score some of the best gifts for their lowest price. Whether you're looking to surprise someone with a brand new smart TV, delight a kid (or a kid at heart) with a detailed LEGO set, or upgrade your cleaning routine with a powerful vacuum from Dyson, Cyber Week at Walmart offers something for nearly every corner of your home and gift list.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
TECH
Apple AirPods 4 | $80 off
Enjoy high-quality sound and seamless connectivity with the Apple AirPods 4. These wireless earbuds offer an enhanced listening experience, with long-lasting battery life and a comfortable fit for all-day wear.
PlayStation 5 Slim Console Bundle | $125 off
This PlayStation 5 Slim features a 1TB SSD and disc drive to play physical copies of games. The bundle includes a second DualSense wireless controller in midnight black so you can play some local co-op games. Definitely dip into Split Fiction if you haven't yet.
VIZIO 65" 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV | $220 off
Immerse yourself in stunning 4K UHD visuals with the VIZIO 65" LED HDR Smart TV, designed for crisp picture quality and vibrant colors. This limited-edition model offers a DolbyVision, HDR, and Wi-Fi 6 support for reliable streaming.
Meta Quest 3S VR Headset | $50 off
Dive into a new dimension of gaming and entertainment with the Meta Quest 3S VR Headset, offering 128GB of storage and an all-in-one immersive experience. Plus, get exclusive access to Batman: Arkham VR and a 3-month Meta Quest trial for access to even more games.
TOYS
LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV Model | $22 off
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with the buildable LEGO Tantive IV, a detailed model of the iconic starship from the first movie that started it all. This collectible set makes for an awesome display piece and a must-have for any Star Wars fan.
Magnetic Tiles for Kids | $54 off
Spark creativity and learning with these educational magnetic building tiles, ideal for STEM-related skill development in young children. These colorful and durable pieces encourage imaginative play and problem-solving skills for kids of all ages.
COCLUB Wooden Kids Play Kitchen Set | $60 off
Let kids explore their culinary creativity with the COCLUB Wooden Play Kitchen, featuring a chalkboard, ice maker, play phone, and cookware. This all-in-one kitchen set is the perfect gift for budding chefs ages 3-8.
HOME GOODS
Carote 25-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set | $76 off
Cook like a pro with the Carote 25-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, featuring granite non-stick pots, pans, and a handy removable handle system. This set includes a matching knife set, making it an essential addition to any kitchen.
Pyrex 28 Piece Glass Storage Set | $42 Off
We know you have tons of left overs after Thanksgiving and they'll just keep coming as the holidays continue. Ditch the plastic containers for good with this 28 piece set of Pyrex glass containers. These containers are easily stackable, dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe, and even come in a super cute pink and teal color way.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum | $330 off
Clean your home effortlessly with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum, featuring advanced laser illumination for precise dirt detection. Lightweight, powerful, and designed for all-floor cleaning, it’s perfect for tackling messes large and small.
Frigidaire Gallery Countertop Ice Maker | $67 off
Enjoy fresh bullet ice on demand with the Frigidaire Gallery 26-lb Countertop Ice Maker. This sleek and compact model is perfect for home bars, parties, or any space where you need ice quickly and efficiently.