Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course (XBO/XSX) | $20 | Microsoft Store

Cuphead (XBO/XSX) | $14 | Microsoft Store

The Delicious Last Course (XBO/XSX) | $7 | Microsoft Store

It feels like the Cuphead DLC was announced a lifet ime ago, but it finally hit store shelves (digital marketplaces) earlier this year. Introducing a new playable character in Ms. Chalice plus a new island of bosses waiting to be shot at, this Delicious Last Course proved to be delicious indeed. If you missed out on both the DLC and the base game, fear not. This beautifully- animated bullet-hell platforming blast from the past is available for just $20 altogether . You can also buy the base game for $14 and the DLC for $7, separately.

