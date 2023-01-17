It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Wake Up to a Fake Sun in Your Bedroom With a Sunrise Alarm Clock for $41

Joe Tilleli
Sunrise Alarm Clock | $41 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
I have a problem in my apartment. The windows in the bedroom face north and have a deck over them from the apartment above me. This means the amount of natural sunlight I get in there is zero, zip, nada. But I love waking up to the sun poking through the curtains. This light alarm clock is the next best thing. It simulates the sunrise by gradually glowing brighter in the 30, 20, or 10 minutes leading up to when your alarm is set. It’s got adjustable brightness levels and seven different colors to choose from. Get it right now for $41.

