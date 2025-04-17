Now That Tax Day Passed, You Can Save 64% on QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus

You know how the best time to buy Halloween candy is November 1st? All the stores are just trying to get rid of their chocolates and gummies themed around the October holiday so they discount the hell out of them. You can get some king-sized Reese’s peanut butter cups for barely anything. Well, it turns out the same principle applies to tax software.

Taxes for every American were due earlier this week on April 15, and now that the date has passed, you can save a ton on Intuit’s QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024. Normally, this lifetime license is listed for $699, but right now you can save a whopping 64%—bringing the price down to just $249. It’s available in versions for both Windows and Mac, whichever of the two suits your needs.

Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 | $249 | 64% off | StackSocial

QuickBooks has everything you need to manage your business finances in one place. You can manage your invoices, expenses, reports, and so much moremore. Streamline your accounting with business management tools which enable you to generate helpful reports, track customer and vendor management, sales order processing—you name it!

Many of the QuickBooks processes can integrate with your data from other software and work with automation so you don’t have to lift a finger to have actionable information at the ready.

Because it’s a lifetime license, you only have to pay once and you’ll have access forever. No cumbersome subscription fees to use the product you paid for. Get Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 today on Mac or Windows for just $249.