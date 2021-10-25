Hori Nintendo Switch GameCube Style Controller (Mario) | $43 | Amazon
Certain games just feel better played on a GameCube controller. Yes, yes, of course, I am referring to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The problem though is the lack of features with the original. No left side bumper button, no home or capture button, no minus button. Not to mention it’s wired. Hori has a lovely solution in creating a wireless controller to closely match the original GameCube controller’s form factor. The special Mario edition one is only $43.
