PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller | $50 | Amazon



S o along with having the Mushroom Kingdom’s strangest side character plastered on the front of it, this is a pretty solid controller outright. Two programmable back buttons add a ton of flexibility. The PowerA wireless controllers for Switch are the perfect option to have on hand for guests. They’re a major step up from having to use the tiny Joy-Cons but they’re much less expensive to stock up on than having four official Switch Pro Controllers for everyone. Get one for 15% off.