Vizio 75" 4K TV | $729 | Amazon

Now is a very nice time to buy TVs. So many TVs have HDR, Dolby Vision support, HDMI 2.1, at least local dimming to fix the contrast problems, and we’ve been so spoiled with great panels that the point of diminishing returns is somewhere around like $1,000 in many circumstances, maybe even lower. This Vizio M75 Q6-J03 has all of these features and more, receiving hat tips from both R tings and Wired for being a solid all-around TV, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for $729—that’s $271 off its usual price of $1,000. Its dots are quantum, so you can expect excellent color reproduction (Rtings thought its post-calibration color was near-perfect), and it sports variable refresh rate for you gamers out there. Yes, it’s true that it’s not a 120Hz TV, so certain discerning gamers will want to look elsewhere, but for those who prize color accuracy and response time on a smaller budget (or who just really want to stretch their dollar about 75 inches), this is a great TV. It even supports Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, and for those of you with compatible audio solutions, eARC. If the 75" version is too much for you, other versions are also on sale, including the $154-off 70", the 65" for an $82 discount, or the second-best deal at that landing page, the M7-Series 58" for $591—that’s a 23% discount from its usual price of $770.