Smonet Smart Deadbolt | $150 | Amazon

Looking for that extra peace of mind when stepping out of the house? This keyless entry door lock uses your uni que fingerprint you unlock. You can actually use a combination of any five ways to unlock your front door—fingerprint unlock, IC card, anti-peep keypad, app control, or a traditional mechanical key. It is also Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled. Have you ever been expecting company, they get to the door but you had forgotten to unlock it and you just can’t be bothered to get up from the couch? Just ask Alexa to unlock the front door. The code combination is also great for having a friend look after your pet while you’re out. Don’t need to worry about getting them a key first, just give them the code. The smart lock is down t o $150 at the moment.