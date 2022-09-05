Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar | $499 | Amazon



If you already workout at home then you know how much space that can end up taking up. Whether it’s just the space you need to move around and lift weights, or the equipment you like to use, it can all up very quickly. It’s a good idea to grab space-saving and reliable equipment when you can, and this Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar is 33% off today at $499. The Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar is an easy-to-adjust curl bar that can be changed from as low as 20 to as high as 80 pounds, has seven weight settings, can be adjusted using dials, it’s sturdy , comfortable on your hands, and it doesn’t take up too much space. It’s an excellent way to boost your workout options at home.