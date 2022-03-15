Mailbird: Lifetime Subscription | $39 | StackSocial

Mailbird has been around a while now, having began as essentially a Windows version of beloved—and short-lived, thanks to a Google acquisition and subsequent discontinuation—Mac OS mail client Sparrow. Like that client, Mailbird presents users with a clean, attractive interface that does more than just show you with list of e-mails. Intended to help small businesses manage their e-mail and communicate with their teams in the most streamlined manner possible, the app also integrates with other apps like Twitter, Whatsapp, Dropbox, Google Calendar, Slack, Asana, Todoist, and more. The lifetime subscription being offered today gives you unlimited e-mail accounts and all Mailbird core features, with a maximum of 2 connected devices. Marked down $39, this deal is only available to new users and the activation code must be used within 30 days of purchase. It’s running today only, so get it before time runs out!