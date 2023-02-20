Upgrade Your WFH Game With Up to 35% off Logitech Accessories at Best Buy

If you’ve been in the market for a new keyboard, mouse, or speaker to pair with your PC, then this President’s Day is the perfect opportunity to score up to 35% off Logitech accessories at Best Buy. Level up your work from home battle station and save a decent chunk of change while doing it. Some highlights from the sale include the colorful POP keyboard for $20 off and a 25% discount on a wireless optical mouse.
Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse | $15 | Best Buy
Point and click with ease using this ambidextrous mouse that’s currently just $15. Plug the included USB port into your laptop and you’re all set for a smooth wireless mouse experience.
Logitech POP Keys Wireless Keyboard | $80 | Best Buy
Treat yourself to this unflinchingly adorable wireless keyboard that features cute extras like customizable emoji keys.
Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard | $26 | Best Buy
Don’t need a keyboard that’s cute and just need something that works? Get a stripped down, more basic bluetooth keyboard from Logitech for just $26.
Logitech Z333 Speaker System | $80 | Best Buy
Get this bass-proficient speaker set that can hook up to your desktop and add stellar sound quality to your favorite work playlist–or jusgive you the best-sounding Zoom meetings in town.