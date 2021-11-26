Fire TV Stick | $19.99 | Amazon

A lot of us have replaced the pain of flicking through channels and only finding adverts with the marginally-less-pain of trying to figure out what to watch on streaming services. Well, you can now make that even easier thanks to this Fire TV Stick which is currently 50% off, which means it’ll only set you back $19.99. This impressive little dongle features integration with services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and of course, Amazon Prime too. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to help you easily search for what you’re looking for, and can even be used to stream music and live TV too with the right subscriptions.