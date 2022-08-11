Amazon Fire 65" Omni 4K Smart TV | $500 | Amazon



A good TV is often the centrepiece of any home, and with the Amazon Fire 65" Omni 4K Smart TV currently 40% off at $500, it sure makes for a good centrepiece. This TV has 4K ultra HD visuals, dolby vision, and a plethora of other visual enhancements so everything looks stunning, can be controlled with your voice thanks to Alexa and built-in microphones, and acts as a streaming hub for all of your favorite services in one place. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to splash a bit of cash out on a new TV, then the Amazon Fire 65" Omni 4K Smart TV is a very good excuse, especially as it has $330 off, which is a great deal.