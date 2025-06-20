The Amazon Fire TV Stick was once marketed as an easy way to add smart features to a “dumb” television. These days, nearly every TV already has apps built in, but that hasn’t made the Fire TV Stick irrelevant. Its real appeal now lies in Amazon’s Fire TV interface, which many users find faster, cleaner, and far less frustrating than the software baked into some televisions.

For a limited time, the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is available at a steep discount. Normally priced at $50, it’s currently $35, representing a solid 30% savings.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus supports all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, while also offering plenty of free viewing options. Ad-supported apps like Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and various Fire TV Channels provide movies and TV episodes without requiring a subscription.

The included Alexa Voice Remote eliminates the hassle of on-screen typing. Simply speak the name of a show or movie, and Alexa searches across multiple apps to find where it’s available. This newest model also supports Wi-Fi 6, helping ensure smoother 4K streaming on busy home networks.

Beyond video, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus can even stream games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing cloud-based gaming without owning a console.