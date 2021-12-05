Up to 60% Off Costway Furniture | Target



No matter what room you’re upgrading, Target’s Costway furniture sale has something that’ll strike your fancy. Want a new glass coffee table? They’ve got it. A chair for your standing desk? Got it. Something cute to store your junk in? Got it! You could redo your entire home with this deal, honestly. My favorite is the writing desk, perfect for a small space that you’re trying to make a bit more modern. There are also tons of items fit for a kid’s room, so parents, don’t miss out!